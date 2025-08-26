Sylvain Houles wants improvement as Toulouse Olympique forward nears return

TOULOUSE OLYMPIQUE will have to tidy up their act if they are to get back to winning ways at Bradford this Saturday.

Sylvain Houles’ side lost 16-8 at home to leaders York on Friday evening as the race for top spot reaches fever pitch.

Toulouse were leading at half-time against the Knights but indiscipline cost them dearly in the second half, according to director of sport Cedric Garcia.

He said: “It was a high-level game and we played well during the opening 30 minutes, but then we made far too many errors (14) to win against such a good opponent.

“The only consolation is that we know where we are at and what we need to do to compete.”

It doesn’t get any harder than Bradford away and the play-offs are shaping up to be fiercely-contested.

But Toulouse are hoping to have the big-game experience of senior star Dominique Peyroux back after recovering from a torn Achilles tendon.

“Dom is pushing to return before the play-offs,” said Garcia of the centre or second rower.

“He is an invaluable member of our squad and brings so much experience and leadership on and off the pitch.”