Swinton Lions starting to please ‘hard-to-satisfy’ Paul Wood

PAUL WOOD is already forging a reputation as a hard coach to please amongst his own players in his first season as Swinton Lions coach.

Wood has re-built an exciting young squad at the Lions, who are pushing for an immediate return to the Championship after their heartbreaking relegation last term.

One of their best performances of the season came in the recent 16-8 win over Midlands Hurricanes, which helped consolidate their top-four position against one of their rivals before beating leaders North Wales Crusaders 12-24 last weekend.

Wood said of the Midlands game: “That was the most satisfied I’ve been with a performance this season. We got the balance right between playing and sticking hold of the ball. We didn’t put too many people under pressure, our completion rate was up there and we gave away minimal penalties and errors.

“There’s a good vibe in the camp and lots of smiles on faces.

“They’ve never seen me as pleased as a coach. They’ve all said I’m hard to satisfy but I was really satisfied with that performance, it raised the standards even further.”