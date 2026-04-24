Salford loan spell benefits Midlands Hurricanes youngster

MIDLANDS HURRICANES coach Mark Dunning hailed Ethan Newboult after he stepped in to help the Birmingham side beat Workington 24-20 and climb to the lofty position of second after that round.

With scrum-half Lewis Else, who has proved an inspired signing from Rochdale, ruled out through injury, the former Bradford player, who usually plays hooker, came in to operate alongside stand-off Sully Medforth.

Newboult, 21, arrived ahead of last season, but has found regular rugby hard to come by, and has played four times on loan at Salford this year.

The Workington game was his fourth of the year for Midlands, after seven last season, and Dunning liked his contribution to a fourth successive victory – all away from home.

“Ethan did a really good job, and the time he has spent at Salford has stood him in good stead,” said the coach.

“He is a really good professional who trains well and has been willing to bide his time and wait for opportunities to arise.

“His attitude is spot-on, he is progressing well and he will get better and better.”

Midlands had won 56-18 at North Wales in their previous match, but Dunning felt the four-point triumph at Workington was more impressive.

“It’s not an easy place to go at the best of times, and a swirling wind made it even harder,” he explained.

“Both teams were committed and full of endeavour, went toe to toe and had a dig in what must have been a great game to watch.

“It was a different kind of performance to the North Wales one, and we showed a lot of grit.

“Sometimes you just have to hang in and find a way to win, and we were able to do that, which was really pleasing.”