Sydney Roosters star James Tedesco trounces rivals to win Dally M Medal

SYDNEY ROOSTERS star James Tedesco has trounced his rivals to win the Dally M Medal by a staggering 22 points.

The Medal, awarded for the NRL’s most consistent player, has been won by Tedesco for the second time – but six years later than his first.

Though the Roosters endured a difficult season in Australia’s most prized competition – in which they finished eighth – Tedesco excelled.

And with 67 votes – 22 more than Penrith Panthers’ Nathan Cleary in second – the fullback wasn’t even close to being beaten.

Elsewhere, his Roosters teammate Mark Nawaqanitawase was named on the wing in the NRL Team of the Year.

NRL Dally M Player of the Year: James Tedesco (Sydney Roosters)

NRL Team of the Year: James Tedesco, Mark Nawaqanitawase, Kotoni Staggs, Stephen Crichton, Xavier Coates, Ethan Strange, Nathan Cleary, Addin Fonua-Blake, Blayke Brailey, Payne Haas, Eli Katoa, Hudson Young, Erin Clark

Here is the voting breakdown for the Dally M Medal:

James Tedesco – 67 votes

Nathan Cleary – 45 votes

Isaiya Katoa – 44 votes

Tom Dearden – 44 votes

Blayke Brailey – 42 votes

“I’ve had a lot of doubters and critics in my career so this is pretty special,” Tedesco said at the awards’ ceremony.

“It’s up there for sure [this season]. I really enjoyed this season. The players we had, the players that came up and played a lot of game time for us. They were eager to learn, eager to compete and I enjoyed being the leader of that team.

“It helps not playing Origin [to score more points in the Dally M count]. This year was just me doing my thing.”

Meanwhile, Brisbane Broncos’ Tamika Upton won the Dally M Medal for the Women’s NRL.