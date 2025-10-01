St Helens sign NRL back-rower Jacob Host

ST HELENS have secured their first fresh face for next season by signing back-rower Jacob Host from South Sydney Rabbitohs.

The 29-year-old has 119 NRL appearances to his name after spending five seasons each with St George Illawarra Dragons and then South Sydney, for whom he played in a 2021 Grand Final defeat to Penrith Panthers.

Host follows fellow forward Shane Wright, freshly committed to staying following his loan spell from Salford Red Devils, in signing a two-year deal with Saints.

“He’s a big body, a hard-working middle who can also play on the edge,” said St Helens coach Paul Wellens.

“He’s a great guy. He will add a lot to us not just on the field but off it as well.

“He’s got a real appetite to want to win, so he comes here really motivated to help the team be successful and you can never have too many of those characters in your team.”

Host, who was limited to just eight Rabbitohs appearances last season, is keen to hit the ground running in Super League.

He said: “When Saints came knocking, the biggest club in England, it was an opportunity I couldn’t turn down.

“I’ve learned a lot playing alongside some of the best players in the game. I feel I’ve developed massively as a player, and getting to the Grand Final was an experience that I want again.

“I don’t want to wait around – I want to be challenging for trophies straight away. It’s an exciting time for the club, and I think that my energy can help us achieve that.”