Sam Burgess details full injury cost after ‘proudest win’ as Warrington Wolves boss

SAM BURGESS described Warrington Wolves’ victory over St Helens as perhaps his “proudest win” at the club.

Warrington have made a mixed start to his second season in charge and faced adversity against Saints, suffering injury blows to Marc Sneyd, Matty Ashton, Sam Powell and Lachlan Fitzgibbon, which saw a debut for 18th man Ewan Irwin.

Sneyd and Ashton both failed head-injury assessments – Sneyd has fractured an eye socket – while Powell and Fitzgibbon both dislocated fingers.

“That’s probably my proudest win,” said Burgess. “We had a lot go against us and I’m really proud of the way they handled the adversity.

“There are still things we can tidy up but the effort and commitment to each other was outstanding.

“It was one thing after another but the players just got on with their job.

“Ben Currie played in the halves, in the centres, and it was just a great bit of resilience.”