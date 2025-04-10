Talking Rugby League: All hail the surprise leaders in Championship and League One

IN last week’s League Express Podcast I made a point of congratulating two clubs outside Super League who are both having outstanding seasons.

One look at the Championship and League One league tables will reveal that the leaders are Halifax Panthers and Midlands Hurricanes, both clubs having played five games and currently undefeated.

Kyle Eastmond is a rookie coach as far as Rugby League is concerned, and I was unsure about the club’s wisdom in making that appointment before the start of the season.

But now it looks like an inspired decision and Kyle is showing himself to be a smart, thoughtful coach who has transformed a struggling club into one that is becoming very hard to beat.

Then there are the Hurricanes, who are coached by Mark Dunning and maintained their position at the top of the league with a convincing win against Dewsbury on Sunday.

After the sad demise of Cornwall last week, it’s great to see another side from outside the heartlands enjoying great success.

I would love to see Rugby League really getting a strong foothold in the West Midlands.