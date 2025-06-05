Talking Rugby League: Don’t write Warrington Wolves off

SUPER LEAGUE sponsor Betfred appears to have little doubt about which club will win the Challenge Cup this Saturday.

They are pricing Hull KR at 2/5 to win the trophy, while Warrington are priced at 21/10.

The Robins will go into the game as one of the shortest priced favourites for many years and it’s difficult to argue with Betfred’s assessment of the odds, given the recent form of the two clubs.

However, there is always an unknown factor, and this year it is the likely return of George Williams to the Warrington team.

Williams is a brilliant player who is capable of swinging any game in his team’s favour.

Whether his return will be enough to swing it Warrington’s way is anyone’s guess, but we’ll all enjoy finding out.

Back in 2019 Warrington shocked St Helens, and on that day they were without their star signing Blake Austin.

Nonetheless, Dec Patton stepped up to the plate and helped his team create a shock that was at least as big as it will be if Warrington win on Saturday.

Don’t write them off.