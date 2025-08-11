Talking Rugby League: Salford Red Devils fan group launched to challenge owners

THE 1873 is a group of Salford fans who are demanding truth and accountability from the club to protect 152 years of Salford Rugby League history

They have recently made several posts on X (formerly Twitter) and I am in complete sympathy, particularly after the dreadful show at Hull FC on Sunday.

This is part of what they have posted.

“We are The 1873. We are Salford. We are the voice the owners didn’t want to hear – but they will.

“This is not about results on the field. This is not about one bad season. This is about truth.

This is about respect. This is about accountability.

“For too long now, supporters have been left in the dark while decisions are made behind closed doors – decisions that affect the very lifeblood of this club: the staff, the players, the fans, and their families.

“We will no longer accept the silence. We will no longer sit back while the club we love is reduced to a shell by those who do not speak to us, do not listen, and do not understand what Salford means.

“Dario Berta. Saia Kailahi. Curtiz Brown. We are calling you out. You bought into a club with history. With pride. With working-class roots soaked in decades of sacrifice, loyalty, and passion. But instead of honouring that, you’ve treated the club with a complete lack of courtesy and respect – with no consequences, no connection and no communication. That ends now. We fight for the people this club is built on. For the tireless backroom staff. For players past and present who’ve given everything. For the families who’ve stood by them in the highs and lows. For supporters who’ve followed this club through years of hardship and false promises.

“We will not be gaslit. We will not be spun.

“We demand transparency. We demand truth. We demand to know:

“What is the real direction of this club?

“Who is making the decisions?

“Why do you think your behaviour and contempt for the club is acceptable?

“And why are the fans – the very heart of this club – treated like outsiders?

“We want open communication. We want honest leadership. We want owners who act like custodians,

“This movement is only beginning. We will march. We will grow. We will be heard – because when you threaten the soul of a club like Salford, you wake a force far bigger than yourselves.

“No more silence. No more spin. It’s time to answer to the people.

“This isn’t yours to ruin. This is ours to protect.”