Daryl Powell to ring the changes after Wakefield Trinity’s worst defeat

DARYL POWELL threatened to ring the changes after seeing Wakefield Trinity slump to their worst defeat of the season.

His side were beaten 4-34 at home to St Helens on Friday night, a third defeat to that club this season.

It was a costly slip that has put Hull FC in control of what appears a two-horse race for the final play-off spot with six rounds remaining.

Wakefield next have a trip to Salford Red Devils, who have seen their financial issues deepen and their squad further stripped since losing the reverse fixture 72-10 in May.

And coach Powell intends to give fringe players an opportunity to impress this Sunday.

He said after the Saints loss: “Ky Rodwell potentially comes back into the equation next week (following a knee injury).

“We’ve got a fair few players who haven’t played, like Olly Russell, Josh Rourke, Seth Nikotemo, Cam Scott.

“I’m going to give those boys a chance to stake their claim for a place in the team, and we’ll see where we are after next week.

“We’ve got a long turnaround so we need to get that right. We need to make sure we’re not overly harsh but we were a fair way off where we want to be.

“A few boys will be looking over their shoulder, I would say. That will turn into a reality next week when I pick the team.

“We’ve a good opportunity (to make the play-offs) but it’s not a nailed-on one. We’ve got to do better than we did tonight to beat most teams.”

Corey Hall will have a scan after coming off late with a foot injury.