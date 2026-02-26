Hull KR owner Neil Hudgell makes Hull FC jibe following ‘incredible journey’

HULL KR owner Neil Hudgell hailed the ‘incredible journey’ of the East Yorkshire club after making a jibe against Hull FC following Rovers’ World Club Challenge success against Brisbane Broncos.

Hull KR made history with a 30-24 victory against their NRL opponents, making it four trophies in less than a year.

It had been a long 40 years of heartache for Rovers fans before their Challenge Cup, League Leaders and Super League success in 2025.

Included in that heartache was KR’s infamous relegation from Super League ten years ago, when Gareth O’Brien’s drop goal for Salford Red Devils. consigned Rovers to the Championship in the Middle Pound Game.

Following KR’s success last Thursday night at the MKM Stadium, Hudgell took a jibe at Hull FC fans for the aftermath of that relegation after hailing Rovers’ fans.

“I guess for these people, they’ve got a lot of stick down the years,” Hudgell told Sky Sports when referencing Hull KR’s fans.

“Ten years ago, when we got relegated, they flew a plane over our stadium. It took ten years to answer them but for the people in this stadium tonight, maybe that’s an answer.”

On the game itself, Hudgell believes the World Club Challenge victory immortalised Rovers.

“What an incredible night. What an incredible journey,” he said.

“Tonight is like the last ten years, just this rollercoaster of ups, downs and in-betweens. There’s always theatre attached to our club but I cannot begin to describe tonight and how that makes me feel.”

“This is dream stuff. I said it was legacy last year when we won the treble but this is sort of immortality really.”