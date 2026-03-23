Talking Grassroots: What to make of the decline in college players?

IT was good to learn, in the Rugby Football League’s ‘More than a Sport’ report, that growth is continuing in the education sector.

The RFL revealed that, while the overall rise in player numbers is 4.2 percent, the figures in our universities are 7.7 percent and in schools 4.4 percent.

Less happily – far less happily, in fact – there has been a decline in colleges of 18.7 percent which, on the face of it, is alarming.

Dig a little deeper though and the figures, although hardly cheering, are not quite as bad as the percentages would perhaps imply.

Back in 2024, there were 763 college players registered, while in 2025 the total was 620.

Far from brilliant but, given that the initial number was hardly huge, any fall-off can have what seems to be a big impact in terms of percentages. That’s how mathematics, which I see as being an exact science, can be misleading.

No reason, then, for alarm – not quite, anyway.

But the issue certainly needs addressing and the RFL seem to have hit on the fact that a number of professional clubs run teams in the College competition as perhaps being relevant.

Reading between the lines it looks as though opponents seeing the quality they’d be facing can perhaps be tempted to ‘vote with their feet’, maybe even from the outset.

In fairness the RFL identified the problem last season, through the introduction of nines festivals and by bringing cup competitions forward to the early stages of the campaign.

Those initiatives gave college teams and managements the chance to assess themselves and perhaps identify which division would be most suitable for them.

I imagine that the success or otherwise of the trial system will soon be evident, now that the college season (still winter-based, of course) is drawing to a close.

I understand that the RFL issues half-year reports on progress in all sections of the grassroots game and their findings regarding College Rugby League will certainly be interesting.

Also interesting is the link-up with the Rugby Football Union which is, I believe, already active through the Youth Sport Trust.

It’s early days, true, but next year’s `More than a Sport’ report should contain some important reflections.

There were plenty of mentions in this year’s offering of “brain health recommendations”, which no one can really argue with, while I picked up among the many pages that, last season, competition entry fees were charged, “to bring the programme in line with other national school competitions”.

For some reason I couldn’t help thinking of the ‘Ripping Yarns’ TV series, by the Monty Python duo Terry Jones and Michael Palin, which contained the classic line “first-formers were allowed to be nailed to the wall”. But maybe that’s just me.

Still on the Student theme in general, it’s finals day this Wednesday.

The double-header is being staged at Loughborough University and, as always, it’s one of those very special Rugby League occasions that the aficionado will not want to miss.

First up, at 3.00, is the National Trophy final, in which Nottingham Trent will meet Northumbria A. And, at 5.45, Northumbria are set to take on Leeds Beckett.

Tickets can be purchased online for just a tenner, although a booking fee seems to be involved. To get yours, simply visit Buy Tickets – BUCS Big Wednesday 2026 – Loughborough University.

I suspect that process would probably be beyond my old friend Mick Day who many folk – especially in Castleford – will fondly know as the proprietor of a paper and groceries shop at Three Lane Ends.

Mick is one of the old school and didn’t even have a calculator or a cash register (never mind a machine to take payments by card) right up to his retirement, in his mid-70s, towards the end of last year.

A bloke who really looked after his customers, he wasn’t against leaving his shop locked up while he went to any of his elderly neighbours who hadn’t shown up for their daily paper or loaf.

His relevance to this column, however, is that in his younger days he was a decent soccer player but was persuaded to turn out in a Rugby League friendly at, I think, Three Lane Ends – where Castleford Panthers have one of their pitches.

He was spotted in that game by Lock Lane, who were perhaps even more of a powerhouse back then than they are now.

Impressing at the Sandy Desert, he attracted the attention of the town’s professional club and accepted terms at Wheldon Road.

Unfortunately for Mick, Cas already had a few quality wingers on the books, not least Alan Lowndes, who was a big-money signing from rugby union.

His opportunities were therefore limited but he does have a Challenge Cup medal in his possession, courtesy of having been in the side who won 19-7 in the first round at Hunslet (I’ll never quite forgive you, Mick) in 1968-69 on the way to toppling Salford at Wembley.

I’ve seen that medal, and the programme, and also listened fascinated to the story of how Castleford had no alternative, really, but to send their ‘A’ team – including our Mr Day – to St Helens for a Championship semi-final replay, in 1970, when that match was arranged only five days before they were playing (and were to beat) Wigan at Wembley.

Cas took the Saints close that night, and I’m mentioning this because I’ve heard that Mick isn’t too well right now, in fact he’s in Pinderfields hospital having suffered, I understand, a stroke.

There are very many folk around who, I know, will join me in wishing Mick a full and speedy recovery.

Finally, I doubt that opposition to the RFL’s National Community Rugby League initiative was more heated, anywhere, than in Cumbria.

That opposition, on the early evidence insofar as it affects yours truly, appears to have been justified.

I’ve had to ‘dig out’ results and fixtures for the Cumbria Men’s League, despite a pledge that such information would be sent my way each week.

And I always doubted that, under the RFL, I’d receive actual match reports (which have been sent to me by volunteers for the last three decades).

My misgivings have come to fruition. It’s another huge step backwards, sadly.