Brad Arthur’s great praise for ‘fighting’ Salford Red Devils

SALFORD RED DEVILS’ battling side have come in for great praise from rival boss Brad Arthur.

Arthur’s Leeds Rhinos are preparing to face financially stricken Salford for a third time tonight (Friday) at Headingley.

They have previously run out 32-6 and 28-0 winners at the Salford Community Stadium against a side which has registered only two Super League wins this season.

Earlier this week there were reports that some Red Devils players were considering strike action, following several occasions when they have been paid later than expected this year and amid growing concern that a bridging loan will not arrive to ease the club’s short-term cash problems.

Their head coach, Paul Rowley, described the suggestion of a player strike as “utter bull” and only three changes, all forced by injury, have been made to their 21-man squad to face Leeds following last week’s win over Castleford Tigers.

Salford may be bottom of the table but Arthur has been hugely impressed by the spirit shown in spite of Rowley fielding 57 different players this season, many of them youngsters and loanees.

“The team we’re playing against should be really proud of what they’ve done this year as a team,” said the Leeds chief.

“They’ve been fighting hard. Results haven’t gone their way but in terms of their effort, the way they’ve approached things, they go at 100 miles an hour and have a real crack.

“The two times we’ve played them they’ve had plenty of energy and tried their backsides off.

“It’s been a disjointed year for them in terms of changes but I think Salford as a team should be very proud of what they’ve done to hang in there.”

On previous talk of player strikes for the game, Arthur said: “We haven’t focused on that. We’re more worried about response (to defeat against St Helens).

“Our boys have got respect, they’ve seen what the Salford team have done each game, they come to play.

“We know they’re going to come with the right attitude, they’ll try their best and try to put us off their game. We’ll prepare for that and have respect for what they’ve done this season.”