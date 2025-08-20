Goole Vikings continue to build for next year as winger stays

GOOLE VIKINGS have retained winger Tom Halliday on a new two-year deal.

Halliday was born and raised in the East Yorkshire town and joined the club when they went professional and entered League One this season.

Previously of Dewsbury Rams and Doncaster, as well as Goole’s rugby union team, the 28-year-old has scored seven tries in 15 Vikings appearances.

Halliday said: “I am over the moon to re-sign with Goole. It was never really a consideration to go anywhere else.

“I love being part of the club and representing my home town – I want to continue to play my part in helping the club grow, and delivering something big for Goole.”

Goole have already retained brothers Harry and Jack Aldous, plus Josh Guzdek and Jack Coventry, while former Featherstone Rovers forward Jack Arnold has signed until 2027.