The greatest Super League Magic Weekend attendances and where 2023 sits in the rankings

THE 2023 Super League Magic Weekend was a roaring success over the Saturday and Sunday just gone.

An absolute festival of rugby league saw Salford Red Devils, Catalans Dragons and Castleford Tigers run out winners on Saturday before Leigh Leopards, St Helens and Hull FC did just that on Sunday.

With the future of the Magic Weekend concept currently under scrutiny, it was important to see a record of over 17,000 people flock to the first game of the weekend between Salford Red Devils and Hull KR, whilst the figure itself was over 1,000 more than the one in 2022.

In terms of the attendance for the whole weekend, the figure came to 63,269. When comparing it to previous years, though, where does the 2023 event sit?

1. 2016 – 68,276 – St James’ Park, Newcastle

2. 2015 – 67,841 – St James’ Park, Newcastle

3. 2017 – 65,407 – St James’ Park, Newcastle

4. 2014 – 64,552 – Etihad Stadium, Manchester

5. 2018 – 64,319 – St James’ Park, Newcastle

6. 2012 – 63,716 – Etihad Stadium, Manchester

7. 2023 – 63,269 – St James’ Park, Newcastle

8. 2008 – 63,144 – Cardiff, Millennium Stadium

9. 2022 – 62,154 – St James’ Park, Newcastle

10. 2013 – 62,042 – Etihad Stadium, Manchester

11. 2021 – 60,866 – St James’ Park, Newcastle

12. 2011 – 60,214 – Millennium Stadium, Cardiff

13. 2009 – 59,749 – Murrayfield, Edinburgh

14. 2007 – 58,831 – Millennium Stadium, Cardiff

15. 2019 – 56,869 – Anfield, Liverpool

16. 2010 – 52,043 – Murrayfield, Edinburgh