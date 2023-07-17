Wigan Warriors trio and Leeds Rhinos, Castleford Tigers and Wakefield Trinity stars charged following Super League weekend

IT’S been a busy afternoon for the Disciplinary Match Review Panel with eight players being charged and two cautioned.

Following the latest round of Betfred Super League fixtures, the Match Review Panel have issued the following sanctions:

Liam Hood (Wakefield Trinity) – Grade B Dangerous Contact – 1 Match Penalty Notice

Max Jowitt (Wakefield Trinity) – Grade B Strikes – £250 Fine

Adam Milner (Huddersfield Giants) – Grade A Dangerous Contact – £250 Fine

Bevan French (Wigan Warriors) – Grade B Dangerous Throw – £250 Fine

Kaide Ellis (Wigan Warriors) – Grade A Dangerous Contact – £250 Fine

Harvie Hill (Wigan Warriors) – Grade B Dangerous Contact – £250 Fine

James Bentley (Leeds Rhinos) – Grade A Dangerous Contact – £250 Fine

Alex Mellor (Castleford Tigers) – Grade B Dangerous Contact – £250 Fine

The following players have received a caution:

David Fusitua (Leeds Rhinos) – Raises knee in tackle

Romain Navarrete (Catalans Dragons) – Raises knee in tackle