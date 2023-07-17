Wigan Warriors trio and Leeds Rhinos, Castleford Tigers and Wakefield Trinity stars charged following Super League weekend

IT’S been a busy afternoon for the Disciplinary Match Review Panel with eight players being charged and two cautioned.
Following the latest round of Betfred Super League fixtures, the Match Review Panel have issued the following sanctions:
Liam Hood (Wakefield Trinity) – Grade B Dangerous Contact – 1 Match Penalty Notice
Max Jowitt (Wakefield Trinity) – Grade B Strikes – £250 Fine
Adam Milner (Huddersfield Giants) – Grade A Dangerous Contact – £250 Fine
Bevan French (Wigan Warriors) – Grade B Dangerous Throw – £250 Fine
Kaide Ellis (Wigan Warriors) – Grade A Dangerous Contact – £250 Fine
Harvie Hill (Wigan Warriors) – Grade B Dangerous Contact – £250 Fine
James Bentley (Leeds Rhinos) – Grade A Dangerous Contact – £250 Fine
Alex Mellor (Castleford Tigers) – Grade B Dangerous Contact – £250 Fine
The following players have received a caution:
David Fusitua (Leeds Rhinos) – Raises knee in tackle
Romain Navarrete (Catalans Dragons) – Raises knee in tackle