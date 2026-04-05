Liam Finn states head coach desire after second Huddersfield Giants win

INTERIM Huddersfield Giants coach Liam Finn has put himself in the running for the job permanently after his second win on the bounce.

Finn took over at Huddersfield after head coach Luke Robinson was sacked a fortnight ago, and has followed up a shock win at Wigan Warriors with a 34-14 home victory over York Knights.

Asked if he had had conversations with Giants officials about taking over permanently, Finn said: “The club know that my desire is to be a head coach at some point in my career.

“Whether the club decides that now is the right time or not, it’s up to them.

“Obviously up until ten days ago my main focus was trying to be the best assistant coach I could be, to try and help us get as far as we could up the table. It’s all changed very quickly in a matter of days.

“Ultimately, that’s where my head’s at. Really it’s just about preparing for Leeds in two weeks’ time.”