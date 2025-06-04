Whitehaven star suspended for seven matches

WHITEHAVEN back Cameron Brown has been suspended for seven matches.

Brown pleaded guilty to a Grade E charge of other contrary behaviour in Haven’s League One defeat at Midlands Hurricanes on May 25.

The offence, which related to touching an injured player, carries 39 penalty points as well as a £75 fine.

It’s a significant blow to Whitehaven’s Super Eights pursuit, with the Australian named the most recent League One Player of the Month by Rugby League World.

Brown will be unable to play again until their trip to Newcastle Thunder on August 24.