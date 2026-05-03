Three injury issues compound Huddersfield Giants’ latest loss

HUDDERSFIELD GIANTS’ third straight defeat put them bottom of Super League and the club’s perpetual injury crisis appears to show no signs of letting up.

Niall Evalds, Adam Clune and Fenton Rogers were all unable to finish their 34-4 defeat to Warrington Wolves.

Interim coach Liam Finn said: “We made a really good start to the first half, probably the best we’ve started for the last month or so, but we made one error to give them a try and then the lack of confidence from the last 18 months comes creeping back in.

“We compound that with a penalty, a try and another penalty and we completely lose momentum.

“Niall should be okay with his head injury, he just wasn’t wearing a mouthguard so he couldn’t come back on. Fenton got a back spasm, which we’re hoping should settle down.”

On Clune’s hamstring issue, Finn added: “We’ll have to do a proper check on him and wait for the dust to settle and see how it presents.”