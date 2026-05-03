Adrian Lam hails halfback’s ‘best performance’ for Leigh Leopards

ADRIAN LAM said he’ll continue to back Adam Cook after the halfback produced “his best performance” for Leigh Leopards in their 33-18 win at Catalans Dragons.

The off-season signing from Canberra Raiders struggled to find form at the start of his Leigh career but Lam said: “Without a doubt it was his best performance for us.

“He’s been under pressure from the start of the season and he hasn’t had that consistency but we’ve had some conversations and I’ll back him for as long as it takes.

“We always thought it might take ten or twelve weeks and we’re at that point now so he’s bang on the money.

“Hopefully that’s a positive sign for him and the team moving forward and the standard is now set.”

Of the victory, Lam said: “It’s always difficult to come here and win and we’ve had a bit of luck over the last three years coming here so we backed ourselves and had a simple plan. I thought our forward pack today were outstanding.

“It’s about consistency for us. There were times in the game that were really frustrating to watch and everything that was frustrating we were in control of and played a part in, so we have a lot of lessons still to learn. We could have been a lot more clinical out there I thought.

“Having said that we’re only two points out of the top six. We need to take each game as it comes and not get ahead of ourselves.”