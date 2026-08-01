Tom Walker the unlikely Barrow Raiders match-winner against Rochdale Hornets

BARROW RAIDERS 24 ROCHDALE HORNETS 14

DAVE PARKINSON, Speed Competitions Stadium, Saturday

BARROW snapped a three-game losing run with a hard-fought win against battling Rochdale highlighted by two rare tries from outstanding prop forward Tom Walker.

Yet the visitors came away from this encounter with more credit. Former Raider Jamie Dallimore was particularly influential with his kicking and running game asking questions all evening, while substitute forwards Jaden Dayes and, in particular, Lewis Hatton were tremendous.

There was little to choose between the sides in the first 19 minutes although Raiders were forced to reshuffle after losing skipper Ryan Johnston in the warm-up.

Ellis Archer stepped in for a rare start and his looping pass found Ryan King for the boom backrower to score his 14th try of the season and give Barrow a 4-0 lead.

This was soon eclipsed as Hornets responded in deadly fashion. Dallimore, Max Flanagan and former Super League star Junior Sa’u all linked down the left for Alex Chippendale to squeeze in at the corner for his first professional try.

Although Flanagan missed the conversion, he was on hand to finish a well-disguised play on the right after Jack Hansen did all the running and a small feign saw Flanagan work just enough space for himself to zip in and then convert. Rochdale were good value for their 4-10 half-time lead.

That advantage evaporated in the first couple of minutes when Archer skied a kick that was allowed to bounce in no-man’s land. Flanagan played it into the feet of Luke Broadbent, who had the sharpness of mind to kick forward and won the race after a Hornets player missed the ball in goal.

Archer levelled with the conversion and added a penalty after 47 minutes when Jarrad Stack was tackled high close to the line.

It was an uneasy lead for the hosts, highlighted when Barrow fluffed the restart. They conceded a further drop-out five minutes later, and the visitors were also held up over the goalline.

With confidence well and truly flowing, Rochdale nudged back in front after 58 minutes. Great runs from Dayes, Mark Ioane and Hatton set the platform before a crash ball from Dallimore saw George Roby shoot over the line.

Surprisingly Flanagan missed the conversion, keeping their lead to two points, which is how it stayed until Walker angled through on an unstoppable run near the line to open his account in the 66th minute.

Again Hornets moved into a good position for a response, only for Hatton to put the ball down.

Eventually Barrow stepped up to control the closing stages, earning another decent position from which unlikely match winner Walker strode through, with Archer adding his fourth goal to secure the Raiders’ success.

GAMESTAR: Tom Walker was excellent throughout in the Barrow front row and proved the match-winner with two tries.

GAMEBREAKER: Walker’s second score two minutes from the end finally killed off Rochdale hopes.

MATCHFACTS

RAIDERS

1 Luke Cresswell

2 Andrew Bulman

5 Luke Broadbent

3 Shane Toal

20 Dan Knott

17 Alex Bishop

24 Ellis Archer

18 Ellis Gillam

9 Josh Wood

8 Tom Walker

13 Ryan King

4 Curtis Teare

16 Greg Richards

Subs (all used)

10 Joe Bullock

22 Jarrad Stack

30 Fin Dutton-Rosconie

32 Harvey Makin

Tries: King (19), Broadbent (42), T Walker (66, 78)

Goals: Archer 4/5

HORNETS

1 Max Flanagan

35 Alex Chippendale

11 Matty Unsworth

4 Junior Sa’u

2 Dan Nixon

6 Jamie Dallimore

25 Jack Hansen

34 Mark Ioane

19 Luke Waterworth

23 Chris Barratt

12 Ethan Wood

28 Harvey Braddish

13 Jordan Syme

Subs (all used)

8 Jaden Dayes

9 Ross Whitmore

10 Lewis Hatton

14 George Roby

Tries: Chippendale (28), Flanagan (38), Roby (58)

Goals: Flanagan 1/3

SCORING SEQUENCE: 4-0, 4-4, 4-10; 10-10, 12-10, 12-14, 18-14, 24-14

Rugby Leaguer & League Express Men of the Match

Raiders: Tom Walker; Hornets: Jamie Dallimore

Penalty count: 7-8

Half-time: 4-10

Referee: Luke Bland

Attendance: 1,579