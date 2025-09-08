Tony Sutton to stand down as RFL chief executive

TONY SUTTON is to stand down as the Chief Executive of the Rugby Football League.

Sutton has discussed this with the RFL Board and will now work with the Board over the coming weeks on succession planning.

He has also agreed to assist the Board in a number of specific areas in the remainder of the year, including the club grading process and as a member of the panel to determine the proposed expansion of the Betfred Super League in 2026.

Sutton joined the RFL as Director of Finance and Facilities in February 2017, having previously spent 13 years with Hull FC and was appointed Chief Operating Officer in January 2019 and then succeeded Ralph Rimmer as CEO in December 2022.

Sutton said: “It has been a privilege to work in a sport I have come to love over more than two decades, with Hull FC and the RFL – and especially to hold the position of Chief Executive of the RFL for the last three years.

“There have inevitably been major challenges during that period, most obviously the pandemic of 2020 – but throughout them all, it is the commitment and support of the staff of the RFL that I will remember the most fondly.

“Rugby League is a unique sport, full of special people, and I will always be grateful for the opportunities and experiences it has provided.

“To the RFL staff, including the match officials and so many other unsung heroes of the sport, I wish huge success and enjoyment, as the 2025 domestic season reaches its crescendo followed by a men’s Ashes series in England, and a Wheelchair series in Australia.”

The Board of the RFL paid tribute to Tony Sutton’s contribution to Rugby League.

“We would like to thank Tony for his considerable contribution to the sport and to the governing body over the last decade.

“He was a key figure in his role as Chief Operating Officer in securing the DCMS loan funding package which was so important in steering Rugby League through the unique challenges of the Covid pandemic.

“He led on the relocation of the sport’s headquarters to the Etihad Campus in Manchester, and as Chief Executive he has formed and chaired the Brain Health Committee, to drive forward the sport’s policy on player safety.

“The RFL and Rugby League Commercial have strong executive management teams who, supported by both Boards, are well-placed to maximise the exciting prospects and opportunities for the sport this autumn and into 2026, allowing us to run our recruitment process.”