Why John Bateman has been selected for the Ashes

ENGLAND coach Shaun Wane says John Bateman’s tried-and-tested ability to “suffer” was behind his selection for the Ashes series.

Bateman was one of the more surprising calls in Wane’s 24-man squad, although he has been a regular for North Queensland Cowboys – playing 19 NRL games – following a move last year.

The back-rower has 30 international caps and has been a stalwart under Wane, playing in all of their autumn games against Tonga and Samoa since four appearances at the last World Cup in 2022.

Now 32, Bateman has been backed to make an impact against Australia, ahead of up-and-coming stars Junior Nsemba and Matty Nicholson who were both left out of their 21-man squad.

“He’s a competitor,” explained Wane, who coached Bateman in the player’s first spell of two at Wigan Warriors.

”He can suffer, and that’s what you need in Test matches, players who can get in a bad place and still come up with the goods and deliver what the team needs.

“That’s a different challenge. There are lots of players in Super League but that level, it’s not a Grand Final, it’s another step up from that, a few steps.

“Not many players can get to that level but John can, he’s done it in the past. He’s a fierce competitor, he’s fit and healthy and he wants to play for England.”