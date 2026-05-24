Toulouse Olympique ‘not far from being a really good side’

SYLVAIN HOULES was left with a familiar feeling of disappointment after Toulouse Olympique’s 22-18 home defeat to Wakefield Trinity.

“Like many weekends, we lacked the polish and finish which is a pity because we are a good group and hard-working but need to find that bit of quality and maintain the pressure,” said Toulouse coach Houles.

“We had chances close to their line with tries turned down and they resisted well and came back strongly.

“We are not far from being a really good side which is disappointing.

“I’m disappointed for the club and the players because we are better than that but Wakefield are a really good side so we need to put things into perspective.

“The teams we are playing have loads more experience of Super League than us, they have players who have seen it all so we are very inexperienced in comparison but that’s all part of the learning curve.

“We are apprentices compared to most of the other teams but we are learning. I am an eternal optimist and we will get it right.”