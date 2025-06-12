Tyrone May signs new Hull KR deal

TYRONE MAY has signed a new two-year contract extension with Hull KR, keeping him at Craven Park until the end of the 2027 Super League season.

May has been instrumental for the Robins since joining the club ahead of the 2024 campaign, forming an exciting partnership with Mikey Lewis in the halves, helping drive Hull KR to their highest-ever league finish last season and putting through the kick for Tom Davies’ match-winning try in the 2025 Challenge Cup Final win over Warrington Wolves last Saturday.

During his two-year stay so far at Craven Park, the 28-year-old has scored eight tries in 47 appearances.

Speaking on extending his stay in East Hull, May said: “It was a tough decision, If I’m being honest. There was a lot of thought that went into it. But I feel like this is the place where I can thrive the most.

“That’s what it came down to in the end. Winning silverware helped at the weekend and made the decision to stay at Hull KR even easier. ”

Hull KR Head Coach, Willie Peters, praised the impact of his number seven and welcomed the news of May’s new deal: “We’re really happy Tyrone has extended. It was important that we let Tyrone make that decision around whether he wanted to go back and play the NRL or play here with us in Super League.

“He’s made the choice to stay here for all the right reasons. He knows that we value him and he values us as a club. He’s a really important member of our team and we’re happy that he’s chosen us for another two years.”