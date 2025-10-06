Toulouse Olympique ready for Super League declares Sylvain Houles

THE WAIT for the revelation of the 2026 Super League line-up on Thursday, October 16 has begun but Toulouse Olympique are already planning for their return to the top-flight.

Toulouse edged out York Knights 10-8 in a tense and nervy affair at the LNER Community Stadium to claim the Championship Grand Final title after falling short at the showpiece finale in the last two seasons.

With promotion no longer decided on the field, Sylvain Houles and his players must now wait for the verdict of the IMG gradings and the RFL’s independent panel to see whether they will deemed worthy of a place in next year’s 14-team Super League. They will receive 0.25 gradings points for winning Sunday’s Grand Final.

“I just hope for our sport that we’re in there,” said Houles.

“I think it’s important and I hope that up there, they see that too. What else can we do?

“We knew the deal (before the start of the season). I’m just ecstatic at winning the Grand Final. We’re champions again, so that’s what I’m happy and proud about.”

Toulouse last featured in the top-flight in 2022, suffering an immediate return to the Championship after claiming just five wins.

“We’re definitely better prepared now,” Houles insisted.

“Our team in 2021 was outstanding and full of experienced players, who did a great job. But they were probably coming to the end of their Super League careers.

“You need to have young fresh legs and a great engine to play in Super League. I believe we are better prepared this time. It won’t be easy, it’s another step up and once you’re in it, you need to make sure that you build.”

For York, their 20-match unbeaten run came to an end. Only time will tell whether the defeat will prove costly or immaterial to their 2026 Super League ambitions.

“I said pre-match, I thought both teams deserve to play at the highest level and that opinion hasn’t changed,” reflected York coach Mark Applegarth.

“But that’s up the powers that be. We’ll all be waiting for that announcement now, won’t we?”