Australia name squad for Ashes series against England

REECE WALSH is among seven uncapped players named in Australia’s squad for the Ashes tour of England.

Fullback Walsh produced a star turn in Brisbane Broncos’ NRL Grand Final triumph over Melbourne Storm on Sunday.

And the 23-year-old has been rewarded with a place in Kevin Walters’ 24-man squad for the three-match series, which begins at Wembley on Saturday, October 25.

Penrith Panthers’ Dylan Edwards is also in contention for the fullback spot following Dally M winner and former Kangaroos captain James Tedesco’s decision to miss the tour.

Isaah Yeo will skipper the side in England, with Harry Grant picked as vice-captain.

Among the list of potential debutants is Sydney Roosters winger Mark Nawaqanitawase, the rugby union convert who topped this year’s NRL scoring charts with 24 tries.

Blayke Brailey and Ethan Strange, who were both also eligible for England, are also in line for first caps.

The other uncapped players in the squad are Keaon Koloamatangi – who has previously represented Tonga – Jacob Preston and Gehamat Shibasaki.

Australia’s squad is packed with star names including Nathan Cleary and Cameron Munster, the halfback pairing which led their 2022 World Cup triumph in their last visit to English shores.

Walters has plenty of other options in that department, however, with Mitchell Moses and Tom Dearden also picked alongside the versatile Strange, although there is no place for Matt Burton.

Walters, who took over from Mal Meninga as coach in July, said: “The State of Origin series was highly competitive and we saw some brilliant performances from key players in the finals series.

“There is a mix of youth and experience and all of them have the desire to represent their country on this stage. I cannot wait to coach this squad.

“England will be a huge test on their home soil, however this squad knows what it takes to perform at the highest level and knows what it takes to win.”

Australia squad: Blayke Brailey (Cronulla Sharks), Patrick Carrigan (Brisbane Broncos), Nathan Cleary (Penrith Panthers), Xavier Coates (Melbourne Storm), Lindsay Collins (Sydney Roosters), Reuben Cotter (North Queensland Cowboys), Angus Crichton (Sydney Roosters), Tom Dearden (North Queensland Cowboys), Dylan Edwards (Penrith Panthers), Tino Fa’asuamaleaui (Gold Coast Titans), Harry Grant (Melbourne Storm), Keaon Koloamatangi (South Sydney Rabbitohs), Zac Lomax (Parramatta Eels), Mitchell Moses (Parramatta Eels), Cameron Munster (Melbourne Storm), Mark Nawaqanitawase (Sydney Roosters), Jacob Preston (Canterbury Bulldogs), Gehamat Shibasaki (Brisbane Broncos), Lindsay Smith (Penrith Panthers), Kotoni Staggs (Brisbane Broncos), Ethan Strange (Canberra Raiders), Reece Walsh (Brisbane Broncos), Isaah Yeo (Penrith Panthers), Hudson Young (Canberra Raiders)