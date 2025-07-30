Toulouse Olympique sign NRL hooker to aid title push

TOULOUSE OLYMPIQUE have signed Parramatta Eels hooker Brendan Hands on a deal until the end of the season.

The 26-year-old has made 40 NRL appearances since his debut in 2023, although only two have come this year.

The move is in effect a loan deal, with Parramatta stressing that Hands is still contracted to them for 2026.

It’s a boost to Toulouse’s push for the Championship title, with the club behind leaders York Knights only on points difference with six games of the regular season left.

The French side have been light at hooker all season with Anthony Marion, best known as a loose-forward, often fielded there.

Toulouse have stated their desire to be in an expanded Super League next season, ideally as one of the top twelve graded clubs.