Toulouse Olympique v St Helens preview and 21-man squads

ST HELENS will be without the suspended Kyle Feldt and the injured Daryl Clark, Curtis Sironen and Jake Burns for the visit to Toulouse Olympique.

Four products of the Saints Academy, Tom Humphreys, Billy Keeley, Cole Marsh and Chris Matagi are included in head coach Paul Rowley’s travelling squad, with George Delaney also set to return.

Tyler Dupree and Pierre-Jean Lima return for Toulouse as Paul Ulberg and Maxime Stefani drop out.

SQUADS

Toulouse: 1 Olly Ashall-Bott, 3 Reubenn Rennie, 5 Benjamin Laguerre, 6 Thomas Lacans, 7 Jake Shorrocks, 8 Lambert Belmas, 9 Brendan Hands, 10 James Roumanos, 12 Mathieu Jussaume, 13 Anthony Marion, 15 Joe Cator, 16 Joe Bretherton, 17 Rob Butler, 19 Romeo Tropis, 20 AJ Wallace, 21 Ellis Gillam, 23 Tyler Dupree, 14 Pierre-Jean Lima, 25 Luke Polselli, 27 Hugo Garrigues, 29 Cesar Rouge

Saints: 3 Harry Robertson, 4 Mark Percival, 5 Deon Cross, 6 Tristan Sailor, 12 Shane Wright, 13 David Klemmer, 15 George Delaney, 16 Matt Whitley, 17 George Whitby, 18 Jake Wingfield, 19 Agnatius Paasi, 20 Lewis Murphy, 21 Noah Stephens, 24 Owen Dagnall, 28 Jake Davies, 29 Alfie Sinclair 31 Jackson Hastings, Tom Humphreys, Billy Keeley, Cole Marsh, Chris Matagi

Referee: Tom Grant

STATS

All previous meetings:

St Helens 36, Toulouse 16 (SLR27, 3/9/22)

Toulouse 14, St Helens 28 (SLR14, 4/6/22)

Toulouse 22, St Helens 20 (SLR6, 19/3/22)

St Helens 56, Toulouse 16 (CCR4, 17/4/10)

(at Knowsley Road)

Super League summary

Toulouse won 1

St Helens won 2

Toulouse highest score: 22-20 (H, 2022) (also widest margin)

St Helens highest score: 36-16 (H, 2022) (also widest margin)