Workington Town signing joins brother in pack

WORKINGTON TOWN coach Jonty Gorley is hoping two brothers can pack a punch in the forwards this season.

With prop Ross Ainley already on board and a regular in the line-up, sibling and backrower Jack has penned a one-year contract at the Fibrus Community Stadium.

Like Ross, he has come through the ranks at community club Kells, with whom Gorley forged good relations while coaching nearby Whitehaven.

He signed Ross for Whitehaven in 2023, then when he took the reins at Town ahead of last season, brought the frontrower with him.

Ross is closing in on 80 appearances in the professional game, and having observed him in training and the pre-season Ike Southward Memorial Trophy clash with Whitehaven (Town won 13-6), Gorley is confident Jack has what it takes to follow suit.

“We were well aware of Jack’s potential, so I invited him down to do pre-season along with a few other community players, which I do every year,” he said.

“Jack really impressed me with his attitude to training and how he fitted into our environment, and I was happy to offer him the opportunity to play in the Ike Southward game.

“He absolutely made the most of that chance and was one of my top performers on the day.

“Jack is the most recent product of the highly-successful Kells club, same as his brother Ross, (halfback or hooker) Jamie Doran, (scrum-half) Dom Wear, (secondrow) Mason Lewthwaite and (loose-forward) Tyce Walmsley, who we already have with us.

“I can’t wait to see and help Jack realise his undoubted potential and develop into a good professional player for Workington Town. It’s great to have him here.”

Kells can trace their roots back to 1931, and are currently preparing to play in the new National Division One alongside Cumbrian rivals Egremont Rangers (Wath Brow Hornets are in the National Premier Division).

Among Kells’ most notable playing products is the late former Workington, Whitehaven and Great Britain halfback Arnold ‘Boxer’ Walker.