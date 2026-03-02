Twelve Super League players charged including Leeds Rhinos trio

TWELVE Super League players have been charged by the Disciplinary Match Review Panel in the aftermath of the weekend’s top-flight fixtures – but no bans have been handed out.

Three of those are from the Leeds Rhinos, with Maika Sivo, Danny Levi and Jarrod O’Connor all receiving one penalty point for various indiscretions during the 58-6 win over Hull KR.

Peta Hiku and Sauaso Sue were also charged for incidents during that match in Las Vegas, with both also receiving one penalty point each.

Joe Cator of Toulouse Olympique has been charged over three separate incidents in their 18-6 defeat at Bradford Bulls.

Here are all 12 sanctions from Super League Round Three:

Danny Levi (Leeds Rhinos) – Opposition: Hull KR – Grade A Head Contact – Penalty Points: 1 – Total Penalty Points: 1 – No further action

Peta Hiku (Hull KR) – Opposition: Leeds Rhinos – Grade A Late contact on passer – Penalty Points: 1 – Total Penalty Points: 1.25 – No further action

Sauaso Sue (Hull KR) – Opposition: Leeds Rhinos – Grade A Other striking offences – Penalty Points: 1 – Total Penalty Points: 1.75 – No further action

Maika Sivo (Leeds Rhinos) – Opposition: Hull KR – Grade A Late contact on passer – Penalty Points: 1 – Total Penalty Points: 1 – No further action

Jarrod O’Connor (Leeds Rhinos) – Opposition: Hull KR – Grade A Head Contact – Penalty Points: 1 – Total Penalty Points: 1 – No further action

Brad O’Neill (Wigan Warriors) – Opposition: Leigh Leopards – Grade A Dangerous Contact – Penalty Points: 1 – Total Penalty Points: 4.25 – Fine

Junior Nsemba (Wigan Warriors) – Opposition: Leigh Leopards – Grade B Dangerous Contact – Penalty Points: 3 – Total Penalty Points: 3 – Fine

Joe Cator (Toulouse Olympique) – Opposition: Bradford Bulls – Grade A Late contact on passer – Penalty Points: 1 – Total Penalty Points: 1 – No further action

Joe Cator (Toulouse Olympique) – Opposition: Bradford Bulls – Grade B Strikes off the ball – Penalty Points: 3 – Total Penalty Points: 3.25 – Fine

Joe Cator (Toulouse Olympique) – Opposition: Bradford Bulls – Grade A Head Contact – Penalty Points: 1 – Total Penalty Points: 2 – No further action

Anthony Marion (Toulouse Olympique) – Opposition: Bradford Bulls – Grade B Dangerous Contact – Penalty Points: 3 – Total Penalty Points: 3 – Fine

Ben Currie (Warrington Wolves) – Opposition: Wakefield Trinity – Grade B Head Contact – Penalty Points: 3 – Total Penalty Points: 3 – Fine

Jack Billington (Huddersfield Giants) – Opposition: Castleford Tigers – Grade B Late contact on passer – Penalty Points: 3 – Total Penalty Points: 3 – Fine

Chris Patolo (Huddersfield Giants) – Opposition: Castleford Tigers – Grade B Contrary Behaviour – Penalty Points: 3 – Total Penalty Points: 3 – Fine