St Helens coach reflects on Wigan Warriors taking their Challenge Cup crown

ST HELENS joint-coach Derek Hardman tipped his hat to Wigan Warriors after their four-year Women’s Challenge Cup streak was brought to an emphatic end.

Wigan ran out 42-6 winners at Wembley, but Hardman did not feel such a defeat was inevitable.

“We know Wigan like to start fast and there have been (opposing) teams, even in the so-called top four, that have been 30 or 40 points down at half-time before they’ve even taken a breath,” he said.

“But even when we went 12-0 down we’d still had loads of opportunities to get back into it.

“When we conceded again before half-time I still felt we could get something because we’d been getting a bit of success around the ruck, but that one after half-time (Isabel Rowe’s try) killed us.

“They got a roll on after that and it becomes a much more difficult task.

“Momentum in sport is a very powerful thing. Wigan have started the year like a house on fire and they certainly carried that momentum in with them today.

“We thought we had more than enough to maintain and even stop that momentum, but unfortunately we didn’t and all credit to Wigan for a great game for them.”