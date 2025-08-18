Swinton Lions must ‘back up’ big wins says ‘frustrated’ coach

SWINTON LIONS coach Paul Wood was left frustrated after his side followed up two impressive wins with defeat to Goole Vikings last time out.

Wins over North Wales and Midlands Hurricanes had propelled the Lions in to second spot in League One, but they came unstuck against the Vikings, going down 28-4.

Wood told Lions TV: “We struggled to back it up. You get that in rugby league sometimes. We’ve had two big weeks where we’ve beat Midlands and North Wales and I want us to be backing them up. There’s no point beating top four teams and then losing to teams outside the top four, so I’m frustrated with that.

“We have stats for play the balls, errors, penalties and completion rates and I think for every single stat we won. So what that tells me is that we’ve had enough chances to win the game but we weren’t clinical enough.

“I didn’t think our effort levels were the same as we’ve had in previous weeks and that’s my job as a coach to fix that.

“I don’t want us to be going from two big wins and then having a loss, so we need to figure out as coaches, medical staff and strength and conditioning staff what we need to do to keep that momentum.”