Wakefield Trinity brothers sign new deals

WAKEFIELD TRINITY have agreed new contracts with their Abraham brothers, Charlie and Corey.

Older brother Charlie Abraham has signed a one-year contract, his first full-time deal, after training with their senior squad in pre-season.

The halfback or loose-forward appeared in two friendlies earlier this year and made his professional debut on loan at Dewsbury Rams on Sunday.

Corey Abraham, meanwhile, has signed a five-year deal despite the loose-forward only being in his first season at academy level.

Wakefield director of rugby Ste Mills said: “Giving Charlie an opportunity to take a step into our full-time environment was one we were delighted to offer him.

“He’s taken it with both hands and dived straight into applying himself. There are real positive signs from Charlie.

“Tying Corey down to a long-term deal was a priority of ours. Working with John Bastian (head of youth) and Simon Bell (head of talent), we see Corey as a long-term, integral piece of our squad.

“Corey is developing week-on-week, and we are very excited to see where he can take his game to in the near future.”