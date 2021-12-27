Wakefield Trinity contracts: When every deal runs out

Willie Poching is ready to take charge of his first full season as Wakefield Trinity head coach in 2022, after making six signings in the off-season.

All of those have at least the option in their contracts to remain until 2023, with Tom Lineham signed up longest to a three-year deal, joining Kelepi Tanginoa in committing to 2024 while Reece Lyne is down for another four years yet.

There are plenty of players who are only signed to Trinity for one more season as things currently stand though, including some of the club’s most recognisable faces in David Fifita, Tom Johnstone, Jacob Miller and Bill Tupou.

Here’s when every senior player’s contract is set to expire…

2022

Sadiq Adebiyi (option until 2023), Tinirau Arona, Yusuf Aydin, James Batchelor, Jack Croft, David Fifita, Tom Johnstone, Liam Kay, Jacob Miller, Jay Pitts (option until 2023), Bill Tupou, Brad Walker, Jai Whitbread (option until 2023).

2023

Matty Ashurst, Eddie Battye, Harry Bowes, Jordan Crowther, Lee Gaskell, Corey Hall, Liam Hood, Max Jowitt, Lee Kershaw, Mason Lino, Dane Windrow.

2024

Tom Lineham, Kelepi Tanginoa.

2025

Reece Lyne.