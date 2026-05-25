Agnatius Paasi released by St Helens

ST HELENS have released Tongan prop Agnatius Paasi from his contract.

Paasi made 112 appearances for Saints after joining in 2021 from New Zealand Warriors, helping them win a Super League and Challenge Cup double in his first season.

He started their 2022 Grand Final win over Leeds Rhinos then came off the bench in their subsequent World Cup Challenge Cup success over Penrith Panthers in Australia.

But the 34-year-old has struggled to force his way into the side since Paul Rowley’s arrival as coach ahead of this season.

He has made just four appearances this term, the last being their remarkable comeback victory over Wigan Warriors on Good Friday.

Paasi, who also played a game on loan with Salford in March, signed a one-year contract extension in November after recovering from a serious knee injury suffered in 2023, which sidelined him for ten months, to play 27 times last year.

Chairman Eamonn McManus hopes the powerhouse forward will be remembered fondly by Saints fans.

“Iggy played a prominent role in Grand Final and World Club Challenge victories and in our success generally in those years, and we will always remember and thank him for that,” said McManus.

“His career at the club was blighted by the horrific injury he suffered in 2023 in the Challenge Cup semi-final, but he never ceased to give his best after he returned from a long absence.

“He has and his family have settled firmly into the St Helens community, and we wish them every happiness and success in the future.”

Paasi, who will be given an official farewell at Saints’ next home game against Warrington Wolves on Thursday, June 11, said: “I’d like to thank the club, all the players and coaching staff for taking me on.

“I couldn’t be happier after coming over at the right time and helping the club achieve what we did.

“The memories we made, I’ll never forget. Hopefully, in ten or 20 years’ time, we can come together and reminisce about those days.

“I can honestly say that St Helens will always be my home away from home.”