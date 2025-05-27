Kieron Purtill hails Leigh Leopards after dream Super League start

LEIGH LEOPARDS head to Huddersfield Giants this Sunday fully confident they can extend their winning start to life in Super League to three games.

Kieron Purtill was very happy with the performance that brought Saturday’s 42-6 win at home to Warrington Wolves.

That backed up an opening-round, 42-10 success over Barrow Raiders as the newly-promoted side adapt well to the top division.

“Training has gone well and the start to the season has been good,” said coach Purtill.

“To start with two home games is a big bonus and to play at the LSV is good for us too with a good crowd to cheer the team on.

“Our style of play is attractive and this week we brought in the experienced half Amy Taylor from St Helens on loan to complement the team.

“She has a great kicking game which we have seen this afternoon, and she is good for our young team.

“They (Warrington) were in the game in the early stages but once we scored, we took more control of the game and the three quick tries midway through the first half gave us the platform.

“There were some well-worked tries and a couple of long-range ones too which was pleasing.

“The team will come together more, and our next game is away to Huddersfield which will be a tough assignment.

“They had a good win on the opening day so we will be ready for the challenge and hopefully keep the good start going.”