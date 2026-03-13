Wakefield Trinity-Leeds Rhinos tie delayed by floodlight failure

THE fourth-round Challenge Cup game between Wakefield Trinity and Leeds Rhinos was delayed by 23 minutes due to an issue with the floodlights.

Only six minutes into the contest at the DIY Kitchens Stadium, the lights went out and referee Jack Smith immediately paused the game.

After several minutes waiting on the field, the players returned to the changing rooms.

It was just shy of 20 minutes before the floodlights coming back, with the match resuming following a warm-up.

The game was 0-0 at the time, with Wakefield going on to win 24-14.

Afterwards, the club released a statement saying: “Initial indications suggest the cause was an isolated cable fault, which was entirely unforeseen.

“Prior to kick-off, all standard pre-game safety and operational checks were completed, and no issues with the floodlighting system were identified at that time.

“Our stadium operations team worked quickly with on-site engineers to investigate the fault, and the issue was identified and addressed.

“We will undergo further testing to confirm the issue has been completely rectified ahead of our next game on Friday 20th March against Leigh Leopards.

“We apologise to supporters and players of both teams, match officials and broadcast partners for the disruption and thank everyone for their patience while the situation was resolved.”