Wigan Warriors make light of Bradford Bulls

WIGAN WARRIORS 30 BRADFORD BULLS 6

DAVID KUZIO, The Brick Community Stadium, Friday

WITH all the talk before the game about how Wigan would fare without Jai Field and Bevan French, the Warriors ensured it was business as usual as they eased into the quarter-finals of the Challenge Cup.

It was revealed in the week that French would be out for 16 weeks with a torn hamstring, while Field was still missing after undergoing Appendix surgery.

This meant a debut at full-back for youngster Noah Hodkinson and he made the first made the first half break of the game as he chimed in the attack. Moments later he was tested with first high kick, and he passed both tests with flying colours.

Another break from Hodkinson put Wigan in a great attacking position. A high kick from Harry Smith caused havoc in the Bulls defence and Adam Keighran did well to knock the ball back infield and Luke Thompson was on hand to score. Keighran added the extras.

Wigan soaked up quite a bit of Bradford pressure before launching another attack of their own.

Jack Farrimond looked certain to score as he stepped his way through, only to be thwarted by a great try-saving ankle tap from Leon Ruan. A penalty for interference allowed Keighran to extend the lead to 8-0.

Joe Mellor thought he had got Bradford back in the game with a try under the posts, but it was ruled out for offside as Wigan failed to handle the high kick.

Wigan looked dangerous every time they entered Bradford’s half, and when they opted to run on the last, Junior Nsemba made inroads before the ball landed in the arms of Ethan Havard. The prop then put in a pinpoint kick to the corner for Zach Eckersley to score.

Keighran converted from the touchline.

Wigan ended a dominant first half with their third try of the evening just before the break. With the clock ticking down Smith sent over a sublime kick for Liam Marshall to collect and touch down. Keighran made it 20-0 at half time.

The Bulls improved after the break and had a few sets on Wigan’s line, but they were unable to trouble the scorers as strong defence forced Ryan Sutton to cough up possession.

Liam Farrell blew a certain score after Hodkinson put pressure on Caleb Aekins from a high Smith bomb, but the captain was unable to keep hold and the chance went begging.

Havard then went close before quick thinking from Brad O’Neill saw the hooker put a grubber kick through and Keighran was on hand to score. He hit the post with his conversion attempt.

That was the centre’s last involvement as Keighran was replaced by Dayon Sambou for his Wigan debut.

The Bulls finally got on the scoresheet with 16 minutes remaining. The visitors received back-to-back penalties in Wigan’s half, and they made that possession count as a fluid passing move on the left found Ethan Ryan and he acrobatically grounded the ball in the corner. Luke Hooley converted to make it 24-6.

Wigan ended the game in style with Sambou celebrating his debut with a win and a try as he intercepted a pass to race away and score under the posts. Smith converted for a 30-6 win and a place in Tuesday’s draw.

GAMESTAR: Ethan Havard was impressive in both of his spells. His kick for Zack Eckersley’s try was sublime and he was involved in a score for Adam Keighran.

GAMEBREAKER: Liam Marshall’s try on the stroke of half time gave the Bulls a mountain to climb as they trailed 20-0 at the break.

HIGHLIGHT REEL: The way Ethan Havard did not panic on the last tackle and sent over a perfect kick to the corner for Zack Eckersley to score was good to watch.

MATCHFACTS

WARRIORS

28 Noah Hodkinson (D)

2 Zach Eckersley

3 Adam Keighran

12 Liam Farrell

5 Liam Marshall

19 Jack Farrimond

7 Harry Smith

8 Ethan Havard

9 Brad O’Neill

10 Luke Thompson

11 Junior Nsemba

14 Sam Walters

13 Kaide Ellis

Subs (all used)

15 Patrick Mago

17 Oliver Partington

20 Sam Eseh Jr

32 Dayon Sambou (D)

18th man (Not used)

25 Taylor Kerr

Also in 21-man squad

22 Tom Forber

23 Kian McDermott

26 Nathan Lowe

Tries: Thompson (7), Eckersley (28), Marshall (40), Keighran (55), Sambou (72)

Goals: Keighran 4/5, Smith 1/1

BULLS

1 Caleb Aekins

23 Connor Wynne

3 Esan Marsters

24 Guy Armitage

5 Ethan Ryan

22 Luke Hooley

7 Rowan Milnes

8 Ryan Sutton

9 Andy Ackers

15 Eribe Doro

17 Ed Chamberlain

12 Zac Fulton

13 Joe Mellor

Subs (all used)

14 Mitch Souter

20 Brandon Douglas

21 Sam Hallas

30 Leon Ruan

18th man (not used)

28 Jamie Gill

Also in 20-man squad

27 Alfie Leake

29 Cameron Bate

Tries: Ryan (64)

Goals: Hooley 1/1

SCORING SEQUENCE: 6-0, 8-0, 14-0, 20-0; 24-0, 24-6, 30-6

Rugby Leaguer & League Express Men of the Match

Warriors: Ethan Havard; Bulls: Andy Ackers

Penalty count: 8-10

Half-time: 20-0

Referee: Liam Rush

Attendance: 9,997