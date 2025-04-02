Wakefield Trinity-Leigh Leopards Challenge Cup broadcast and price details

WAKEFIELD TRINITY’S Challenge Cup Quarter-Final tie with Leigh Leopards will be shown live on Super League +.

On the back of their recent meeting in Super League, Leigh Leopards will be looking to right the result from a 40-14 drubbing last weekend and bounce back to book a place in the Challenge Cup Semi-Finals.

Daryl Powell’s Wakefield side tasted Wembley glory in 2024, winning the AB Sundecks 1895 Cup with a convincing victory over Sheffield Eagles and they will be hoping to emulate Leigh who lifted the 1895 Cup in 2022 before returning 12 months later to lift the Challenge Cup.

Fans who already have an active annual or monthly pass for SuperLeague+ will get access to this game included in their usual subscription.

The game is also available to purchase as a PPV event for a one off price of £7.99, which gives live access and the ability to watch on-demand for 7 days after the event.