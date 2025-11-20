Wakefield Trinity release squad numbers for 2026

OLIVER PRATT is being lined up for a move to the wing, if Wakefield Trinity’s squad numbers are anything to go by.

The 21-year-old enjoyed a breakthrough Super League campaign at centre, with all but one of his 26 appearances this year coming in that position.

But Pratt has been handed the number two shirt by Wakefield head coach Daryl Powell for next season, swapping with Lachlan Walmsley who will now wear 19.

In another significant hint at how Trinity will line up, new signings Tyson Smoothy and Jazz Tevaga have been given numbers nine and 13 respectively.

Both can play at either hooker or loose-forward but it appears Powell considers Smoothy, a recent NRL winner with Brisbane Broncos, best suited to the former role and Samoa’s Tevaga to the latter.

They are the only new signings in Wakefield’s top 17 – their other additions are Jack Sinfield (20), Tray Lolesio (24), Jordan Williams (25), Kian McGann (31) and Will Tate (32).

Promotions have been given to veterans Mason Lino (seven) and Matty Storton (12), replacing departed pair Oliver Russell and Josh Griffin, plus breakout stars Caius Faatili (16) and Harvey Smith (17).

The number 26, meanwhile, has been left vacant, indicating another new signing may be planned before the season begins as Trinity look to build on a sixth-placed finish this year, their first back in Super League.

Wakefield squad numbers: 1 Max Jowitt, 2 Oliver Pratt, 3 Cam Scott, 4 Corey Hall, 5 Tom Johnstone, 6 Jake Trueman, 7 Mason Lino, 8 Mike McMeeken, 9 Tyson Smoothy, 10 Ky Rodwell, 11 Seth Nikotemo, 12 Matty Storton,13 Jazz Tevaga, 14 Jay Pitts, 15 Caleb Hamlin-Uele, 16 Caius Faatili, 17 Harvey Smith, 18 Isaiah Vagana, 19 Lachlan Walmsley, 20 Jack Sinfield, 21 Jayden Myers, 22 Thomas Doyle, 23 Josh Rourke, 24 Tray Lolesio, 25 Jordan Williams, 27 Myles Lawford, 28 Noah High, 29 Ellis Lingard, 30 Neil Tchamambe, 31 Kian McGann, 32 Will Tate.