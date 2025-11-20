Castleford Tigers ‘extremely disappointed’ by Wheelchair Super League snub

CASTLEFORD TIGERS have described their omission from the Wheelchair Super League as “extremely disappointing”.

Bradford Bulls have been given the nod to be the expanded top tier’s eighth team next season.

That’s despite Castleford winning both the Challenge Trophy – a knockout competition for sides who didn’t compete in the Challenge Cup – and the Championship title last season.

Most impressively, the Tigers’ double came in their first full campaign, having only been formed in late 2024.

Bradford finished ahead of Castleford on points difference in the Championship East table – the second tier was split regionally in two – but lost in the play-off semi-finals.

Super League’s newest club was decided via an application process to the RFL, with five making bids after Warrington Wolves, who were initially set to rejoin the competition, pulled out.

Castleford said in a statement: “It is extremely disappointing that this success has not been deemed sufficient by the governing body to earn promotion to the Super League, but this will not stop our efforts to achieve Super League status.

“We are committed to supporting the team and are delighted that we already have sponsors on board for 2026 who share our vision.

“We will work hard to keep the team together and build on this year’s performance.”

Chris Godfrey, the RFL’s national inclusion manager, said the bid from Bradford – who set up their wheelchair division in 2009 – was the best.

“Congratulations to Bradford Bulls for the quality of their application to join the Wheelchair Super League in 2026,” he said.

“It’s going to be an exciting year for the Bradford club with the return of Kurt Haggerty’s team to the (men’s) Super League, and the Bulls have been a consistent presence in wheelchair rugby league for many years.”

Castleford will instead compete in a newly-merged, national Championship competition next season.