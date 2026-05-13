Castleford Tigers set for ‘many new faces’ as Ryan Carr addresses NRL winger link

THERE will be ‘many new faces’ coming through the doors at The Jungle in 2027, Castleford Tigers boss Ryan Carr has revealed.

The Tigers made 13 signings ahead of the 2026 Super League campaign, but a dismal season so far – with just three wins – has seen Carr desperate for new blood for next year and beyond.

Recently, the West Yorkshire club has brought in the likes of Damien Cook, Robbie Mulhern, Jack Brown and Ben McNamara for next year.

But, the Tigers aren’t finished, and they have been linked with St George Illawarra Dragons winger Mat Feagai, which Carr has addressed.

“We will see on that (Feagai), there’s some work going on,” Carr said.

“We are really focused on right now but we are being proactive in recruitment for 2027.

“We are trying to find the people we want and there will be many new faces for next year.

“We’ve got a small squad at the moment, we’re not a 35-man deep squad. We have a small squad for many different reasons with long injury lay-offs and players that have moved on from the start of pre-season.

“We want to get to a squad of around that 30-man mark to create good depth.

“If you get injuries you need to maintain consistency of performances and recruitment will help us in that.”