Ethan O’Neill in diet revamp following Leeds Rhinos move after battling serious hamstring injury

ETHAN O’NEILL has given his diet a major overhaul following his move to Leeds Rhinos.

O’Neill signed a three-year deal at Headingley after making the move from fellow Super League side Leigh Leopards.

Impressing in the back-row, the 26-year-old made 22 appearances for the Leopards in his maiden season in the northern hemisphere.

However, O’Neill also suffered a number of hamstring problems throughout the year and has now reflected on the issues that affected him.

“It was tough coming back and playing a few games, getting back into the rhythm and hurting myself again. It was frustrating,” O’Neill told League Express.

“The last hamstring, it came out of nowhere. I thought it was a cramp and I got it scanned. Turns out I had three strains throughout my whole hamstring so it was a bad one.

“I tried coming back early but it wasn’t meant to be. That’s part of the game so you can’t go into a season thinking you won’t pick up niggles here and there.”

Ahead of the 2026 Super League campaign, O’Neill picked the brains of former Leigh man Dan Norman, who is also a personal trainer and coach.

In doing so, O’Neill made sweeping changes to his diet in a bid to stave off any potential reoccurrences.

“I just tried to go into the new season thinking about eating better and recovering on more things. It’s a chance to get better on that side of the football game.

“I have changed my diet. I will be speaking to a fella called Dan Norman (who used to play for Leigh Leopards and St Helens).

“I feel he will be good for me in helping me with my diet plan moving forward.