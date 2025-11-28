Wales prop Gavin Bennion announces immediate retirement

WALES international prop Gavin Bennion has decided to retire from rugby league, so won’t be part of the North Wales Crusaders squad for 2026.

Bennion, who turns 32 on New Year’s Eve, made his 200th career appearance in Widnes’ win over Batley in August, and that turned out to be his final game.

After he left Widnes at the end of the season, Crusaders announced his signing on a one-year deal in September.

Bennion said: “I feel like I’ve achieved everything I wanted to achieve in my career, including making my Super League debut back in 2018 for Salford.

“Representing Wales in two World Cups was big to me, as well as the World Cup Nines, and representing my family was special.

“With a daughter now, my decision was about family – being more present at home and avoiding further injuries.

“Playing rugby means you’re on the road every weekend, so I’m looking forward to more family time.”

Bennion also played for Swinton, Featherstone, Halifax, Rochdale, Swinton and Mackay Cutters in Australia.