Leeds Rhinos’ Cameron Smith on difficult year and latest surgery

LEEDS forward Cameron Smith has his sights set on a run-out in his own testimonial match as he targets a problem-free season after being limited to twelve appearances in 2025.

The Rhinos co-captain, who recently turned 27, had to have two operations – a reconstruction of his right ankle, then the removal of a disc which had long been causing discomfort.

Now the backrower is stepping up his rehabilitation and looking forward to next month’s training camp in Tenerife, where he took a holiday following his back surgery, and his big game against Super League newcomers Bradford at AMT Headingley Saturday, January 24.

“It’s good to be back around the boys and great to be feeling healthy,” said the club Academy product, who made his first-team debut in 2016 and has played 168 times for the club.

Having missed only one match in 2024, this year has been frustrating on a personal level, although he was happy to see Leeds return to the play-offs after missing out for two seasons on the trot.

“It was a bit disjointed and I obviously didn’t play as much as I’d have liked,” he explained.

“I needed the ankle sorted after round two, then returned in May and had a run in the side, but my back was giving me pain, so I had the disc extraction.

“I had a week away afterwards, which was great, then got down to my rehab, which I am now building up.

“I hope to be back in full-ish training by the pre-season camp, and then step things up from there.”

Smith played eleven times for Bradford during a loan spell in 2017.

He will start his testimonial year with an early Christmas dinner at the Howard Suite at the stadium on Wednesday, December 10 (from 6.30pm) when past and present players will be in attendance.

Leeds have their traditional home meeting with Wakefield on Boxing Day.