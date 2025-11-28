Bradford Bulls sign Joe Mellor

BRADFORD BULLS have signed Joe Mellor from Salford Red Devils on a one-year deal.

Mellor, who can play at halfback and hooker, becomes the 14th new face for the Bulls ahead of their first season back in Super League for over a decade.

The move will also see 35-year-old link back up with his new head coach, Kurt Haggerty, along with former Salford stars Jayden Nikorima, Ethan Ryan and Loghan Lewis.

Having come through the ranks at Wigan, Mellor debuted for Widnes Vikings, making 178 appearances, scoring 66 tries.

Three years at Leigh Leopards followed, with the veteran playing a vital role as Adrian Lam’s side won the 1895 Cup and Championship in 2022, before lifting the Challenge Cup in 2023.

Mellor then made the move to Salford where he has spent the last two seasons, featuring at hooker as Paul Rowley’s side finished fourth in the 2024 Super League season.

He said: “It’s good to be here, it’s a really exciting time. With the squad that has been put together it is nice to know a lot of the lads already here and I am looking forward to getting to know everyone.

“It’s exciting times for the whole club, it’s exciting to be back in Super League and I wanted to stay in Super League as I still feel I have got a lot to offer.

“Kurt being here was a massive draw, he knows how I like to play and I know the style of rugby he wants to play and having so many players familiar with him and his brand of rugby will certainly help.

“For the lads making the step up it is a big step up to go from training two or three times a week and working to training full time, the lads have been talking about the intensity of training and the wrestle sessions but the step up is what was needed to get ready for Super League.

“On a personal level I just go about my business I am not a shouter, I train hard and try lead by example and if people follow me that’s good but I won’t be rallying everyone I just do what I do and see where it takes me.

Haggerty said: “I’ve worked with Joe at nearly every club I’ve been to and I’ve pushed to get him at every club I’ve been to because he understands the style of play I want.

“He has won numerous Super League games, he won the Challenge Cup a few years ago so this is a really big signing, a very important signing for us.

“He’s a player that probably goes under the radar, he is probably undervalued but he is someone I think highly of and I think he is a fantastic player.”