Wales set to host its busiest ever day of rugby league

WHAT is believed to be the biggest day of Rugby League, in terms of player participation, ever seen in Wales will take place on Saturday at Ammanford RUFC.

Almost 500 players will enjoy the inaugural ‘Jets Fest’, which will comprise matches involving South Wales Jets (who were formed three years ago) and partner club West Wales Jets, launched earlier this year.

South Wales founder Liam Price moved the club from Rhondda Cynon Taff to Penallta, in the Caerphilly County Borough, in 2024 before creating West Wales in his home town of Ammanford.

He has, with the help of many volunteers and enthusiasts, formed junior sides from Under 8 to Under 16 level at West Wales.

South Wales operate teams from Under 8 to Under 14, plus an Under 18 side side and a senior team.

Saturday’s action starts at 10am, with a scheduled 7pm finish.

Matches from Under 8 to Under 14 level will be between West and South while the Under 16 game will involve West and Swansea Rams. South and Bridgend Blue Bulls will face off at Under 18 and open age, the latter match being in the JES Group Rugby League Conference.

Under 12 games and above will be full Wales Rugby League fixtures.

In addition, there will be the second exhibition match between two girls Under 14 sides from South, who are currently the only girls’ side in Wales.

West are set to introduce girls’ teams next year, and it is hoped other clubs will emerge to help the development of the female game in South Wales, with the aim of feeding into the Cardiff Demons senior side.

There will, on Saturday, be inflatables and face painting, in addition to ‘slip and slide’ for children.

A barbeque and bar will be open all day. Admission is £6 for non-playing adults (players and under 16s free).

Tickets, valid for the whole day, can be purchased online from skiddle.com. The price will increase to £7.50 on the actual day of Jets Fest.

Price said: “We’re almost there, the countdown is on and I still have to pinch myself to believe it’s really happening.

“When this journey began, I could never have imagined a day like this. But now, almost 500 proud players will run out wearing the Jets badge on their chests. It’s a moment that will stand as a true milestone for our club and for Rugby League in Wales.

“This day is more than just rugby, it’s a celebration of who we are. Expect a full-throttle day of action on the pitch, plus something for everyone from our youngest fans to our lifelong supporters.

“We don’t normally charge to watch our junior fixtures – that’s part of who we are. But Jets Fest is something special — a chance not only to come together as one community, but also to raise the vital funds to help carry us through the season and into our end-of-year celebrations.

“So, bring your voices, your energy and your pride, and let’s make this a day to remember. I can’t wait to see everyone there, united as one Jets family, for what promises to be the largest day of Rugby League in Wales this year.”