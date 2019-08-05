Watson hails Lolohea

Ian Watson believes every game is huge now for his Salford Red Devils side after they moved closer to the play offs with a comfortable victory over London Broncos.

The Red Devils are right in the hunt for a play off place, now sitting just two points behind Catalans Dragons who occupy the final spot.

“Every game is a big game now, and this was a big result for us,” Watson said.

“We know how good teams like Wakefield and St Helens have come here and been turned over, and we were very determined that we shouldn’t join them. We needed the right attitude and the right ethic.”

Meanwhile, Watson has lauded the impact of Tongan international Tuimoala Lolohea after signing from Leeds Rhinos.

“He’s been outstanding in every way possible,” Watson said.

“Even we questioned his defence, but we showed him how we want him to defend in our systems. Wigan was the best plus for us. Our right edge defended their left edge the best since I’ve been here and that was largely down to Tui.

“In terms of attack. We have a system which is built around the spine and running with the ball. Tui wants to play with his eyes up and that suits the way we play. We’ll back him to do that, to play with his eyes up. He’s comfortable, I think that’s the important thing.”

