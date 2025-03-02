Australia captain’s words of advice for England after Las Vegas thrashing

AUSTRALIA halfback Ali Brigginshaw believes England are getting better, despite thrashing them in Las Vegas.

“No they haven’t gone backwards, it’s just been a long time between games,” she said after the remarkable 90-4 Jillaroos win.

“We want to play them more regularly. Their Super League is kind of just starting whereas the NRLW is quite underway now, we’re expanding each year.

“They need to hold their heads high, they battled when they had the ball but we just got on a roll there and it was hard to stop.

“We’re humble with the win but they need to hold their heads high. They need to bounce back and work on that Super League competition.

“It’s going to grow, a lot of Aussie girls are going to play over there, so it’s building and they should hold their heads high.”

Co-captain Brigginshaw has loved the Vegas trip and what it can mean for women’s rugby league.

“It’s about growing the women’s game and showcasing to America what we do and how we do it,” she said.

“There was some huge hits. We have a really high standard of this team. We have a ruthless mentality and I guess you saw that tonight. We didn’t take our foot off at all at any point in the game.

“We need to grow it. Hopefully we picked up some girls from the NRL Combine and they can come and join the NRLW. We’re having players come from every sport.

“Vegas has been unbelievable. We’ve had so much support, it’s a pinch-me moment. We came here to spread the Jillaroos name.”

Fullback Tamika Upton scored an outstanding five tries against England, and Brigginshaw feels she can get even better.

“Tamika still hasn’t reached her peak,” she said. “She’s an incredible athlete.”